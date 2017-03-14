Kim Kardashian's New Platinum Bob Is Twinning With One Of Kylie's Boldest Looks

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and that's been the deal with Kim Kardashian swiping Kylie Jenner's looks for awhile now.
As E! News points out, the littlest Kardashian-Jenner sister is the chief inspiration for many of Kim's shifting styles — and vice versa, as there are plenty of instances of Kylie raiding her big sis's closet over the years.
Now, Kim — who's been favoring platinum blonde lately instead of her usual long, black tresses — has embraced a shorter, angular bob that looks just like the one that Kylie rolled up to the Met Gala rocking.
The part, the roots, the white-blonde shade — it's an extremely Kylie aesthetic that works on her sibling just as well. Here's a look at Kylie's cut for comparison.
Kim clearly copied Kylie this time around, but all's fair in love and haircuts — especially if your sis is your lovely muse.