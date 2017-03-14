Ellie Goulding Comes Out Of Hibernation For A Christmasy Cover

Getty Images

Ellie Goulding had an unusually quiet year, but in a true Christmas miracle, she’s given fans a much-welcome sign of life.

On Friday (December 8), the Brit singer surprised us with a festive treat: a cover of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night” (accompanied by artwork of Goulding sporting a too-cute Santa Claus costume). Goulding’s version is gorgeous, faithful to the original, and a great reminder of just how spellbinding that voice of hers can be. Now if only she’d come out of hibernation long enough to drop album number four...

Goulding hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Delirium, though she did pop up for a guest feature on Kygo’s “First Time” earlier this year. Judging by Instagram, she’s been in the studio a lot during the past few months, so here’s hoping new music isn’t far off.

In the meantime, add Goulding’s name to the list of artists who have generously given us the gift of new holiday music this year: Sia, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato... ’tis the season for festive pop presents.