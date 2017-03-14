Chance The Rapper Adds Weatherman To His Collection Of Job Titles

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chance The Rapper is a jack of all trades, but now he's just added a new skill to his ever-growing set with his first foray into ... meteorology!

The rad thing about Chance keeping his stage name as straightforward as possible is that it leaves plenty of room for variation depending on what he's up to that day. Chance The Rapper yields to Chance The Philanthropist, for example, when he's working to raise money for programs and organizations positively impacting the people of his native Chicago. Chance The Santa works out well when he's literally spreading holiday cheer and handing out Air Jordans to tons of kids. Chance The Comic tried his hand at hosting Saturday Night Live recently, and Chance The Weatherman made his broadcast debut on Chicago's WGN.

Reading (extremely low) digits off a green screen is no easy feat, especially when you're working with a green coat that renders you invisible (which Chance playfully threw over his shoulder at one point). The WGN anchors were in stitches as Chance read through the forecast with his "invisibility cloak," all with his music keeping things lively in the background.

All in all, we'd say Chance definitely has a shot at this for a different career path should this whole music thing not work out for whatever inexplicable reason.