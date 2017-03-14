Eminem’s New Song Is A Scathing Rebuke Of White Privilege

Getty Images

If you’re still in awe of Eminem’s epic Trump-dissing freestyle at the 2017 BET Awards, rest assured Slim Shady’s wokeness wasn’t just a one-off. In the early hours of Friday (December 8), the MC dropped “Untouchable,” a scathing rebuke of the fact that — as Em puts it — “Throughout history, African Americans have been treated like shit.”

For six full minutes, Eminem boldly tackles systematic racism, police brutality, and white privilege, admitting, “there have been times where it’s been embarrassing to be a white boy.” He references a litany of specific stories related to Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick’s “Take a Knee” movement, and the death of Freddie Gray. Even the song’s title is a commentary on racism — for Em, because of his race, he feels “untouchable” and free of the struggles black people in America face.

At the same time he announced the release of “Untouchable,” Eminem also shared the cover of his upcoming ninth album, Revival. The artwork features the American flag superimposed over Em ruefully burying his head in his hand (a literal face palm, if you will).

Revival arrives on December 15 and includes both “Untouchable” and the Beyonce-featuring lead single, “Walk on Water.” See the full tracklist here.