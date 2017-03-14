Ho Ho Ho! The Teen Mom OG Kids Are Sitting On Santa's Lap

Maci Bookout's Instagram

Meeting and posing with Santa Claus is a tradition many embrace this time of year -- including the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 children.

And with the boys and girls spending a bit of time with Father Christmas, their mamas are sharing photographs from the December field trips. Better remember to leave him a plate of cookies and glass of milk on December 24 (and a few carrots for his trusty reindeer)!

Check out the kids getting into the holiday spirit in the roundup below -- and here's hoping they all wind up on the "nice" list! Join us in wishing these munchkins and their folks a Merry Christmas and happy holidays, then be sure to watch Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c!