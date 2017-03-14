SZA Reveals A Major Hint About Her Music Video With Kendrick Lamar

MTV News

When SZA and Kendrick Lamar artistically connect, the two TDE residents create undeniable magic. Luckily, in an interview with MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves, SZA recently dropped a hint about her upcoming visual "Doves in the Wind," starring Kendrick and directed by Nabil. It looks like we'll be getting the return of one of Lamar's most infamous personas and maybe some Kill Bill vibes.

"'Doves,' man. Me and Kung-Fu Kenny, we have a battle to the death," said SZA. "That's it. That's all I can say about that."

SZA continued revealing what it is like being nominated for five Grammys, including ones for Best New Artist and Best R&B song.

"Definitely, all sounds like science fiction anyway," said the first lady of TDE. "Five sounds like science fiction. One sounds like science fiction. Even like being considered is so bizarre. It's like weirder than science."

SZA also brought up a great idea for an all-female award ceremony that needs to happen and what it is like having the most nominations for a woman.

"I have so much respect for, like, all the women that put out music this year," said SZA. "I don't know. I guess I'm just, like, I want a women Grammys. It's just strange. Maybe I don't understand how that ended up being me. Cause I definitely never envisioned it, that being me."

We're here for a women's only Grammys too, SZA.