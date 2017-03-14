Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Nylon

Charli XCX And Tove Lo Do 'Terrible Things' To Forget Someone On 'Out Of My Head'

If you've been going out of your head since Charli XCX dropped a serious hint about an upcoming mixtape earlier this week, you're in luck. It's Friday, and Charli has decided to make things official with the first taste of that new batch of songs, called Pop 2 and dropping on December 15.

And as teased, she recruited Tove Lo and Finnish singer ALMA to deliver it via "Out of My Head," a blurry ode to all the ways someone can mess up your thoughts and everything you do to try to drown them out.

Charli noted on Twitter that the track was helmed by her go-to behind-the-boards producers SOHPIE and A.G. Cook, who also helped shape this year's Number 1 Angel mixtape and last year's Vroom Vroom EP.

Pop 2, featuring appearances from Carly Rae Jepsen, Mykki Blanco, MØ, CupcaKKe, and a ton more, is out next Friday. You can preorder it here.