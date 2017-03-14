Here's How Amber Portwood Revealed Her Baby On-The-Way's Gender

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood knew she was having a girl when she was 16 and pregnant. And fast-forward to the present: The Teen Mom OG cast member, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, opted to learn her baby on-the-way's gender!

"Little baby Glennon is on his way!!" Leah's mama captioned the season-appropriate announcement photo above, featuring the message "It's a boy!" It will certainly be a special Christmas for this family!

Amber and Andrew made their first public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, after meeting while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier. The couple will document their relationship (as well as the pregnancy) during this season of the long-running series.

Next up: Names for the little lad and preparing for Baby G's big debut! Offer your congrats to Amber and her loved ones in the comments and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c (a look at what's coming up this season can be seen in the video below).