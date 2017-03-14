How Does Ed Sheeran React To James Corden Calling Him A 'Gingerbread Man'?

CBS

James Corden isn't shy about inviting himself into celebrity dressing rooms. In a new Late Late Show sketch, he abuses his power as General Manager of The Forum, where the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert took place last weekend. Before the big show, Corden said hello to Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. The only problem is, your faves weren't exactly expecting him to stop by.

That didn't stop Corden from stepping in as Sheeran's bodyguard and using the phrase "gingerbread man" as a code name. As you can see in the video below, the ÷ singer is surprisingly nonchalant about this.

After crashing Sheeran's dressing room, Corden moves onto pranking Horan, cuddling with Payne, and creating secret handshakes with Lovato. When Swift is down a backup dancer, he valiantly offers his dancing services, though his moves could use some work. Perhaps she can teach him how to "Shake It Off."