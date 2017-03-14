Chris Pratt Can't Stop Running In First Jurassic World Sequel Trailer

Universal

The first trailer for the Jurassic World sequel is here, and it's very explosive. Fallen Kingdom reunites Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) — now wearing boots! — on a dangerous mission to save the dinosaurs trapped on Isla Nublar before the island is eviscerated by a volcanic eruption. Joining them is Justice Smith, who plays a young scientist (you can tell by his glasses, duh) working with Claire's Dinosaur Protection Group.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom looks like it's getting back to the franchise's roots by evoking a true sense of horror. At Bayona's insistence, many of the dinosaurs in the film came to life with practical effects, including baby Blue (as seen in the trailer below) — the Velociraptor that Owen trained since she was a little hatchling.

However, not everyone is down with saving the dinosaurs. As Jeff Goldblum, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, tells a government committee, "these creatures were here before us, and if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after us." It's really only a matter of time before that guy gets eaten.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22, 2018.