These Are You The One? Season 6 Cast Members Found Romance With Fellow Alumni

Are You the One? is all about finding your perfect match, but it seems that a bunch of Season 6 cast members share (or shared) a spark with with guys and gals from previous installments. Nothing brings folks together like a common experience on the same dating show.

During Part 2 of the reunion special, the entire gang opened up about what happened in the Boom Boom Room New Orleans to host Terrence J and revealed their current relationship statuses. Take a look at the mashup real-life AYTO couples/hookups below and share your theories on whether or not you think the lovebirds will last.