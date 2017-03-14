Eminem Reveals The Best Advice He's Ever Gotten And The Album Cover For Revival

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Eminem and Elton John's friendship goes all the way back sixteen years. The legendary singer sang "Stan" with the controversial rapper accused of being homophobic at the 2001 Grammys. Today (December 7), the two reunited in Interview magazine, as Elton asked the enigmatic star about the making of his new album and his thoughts on escaping the spotlight.

One of the most intriguing portions of the interview was John asking the Detroit rapper about the best advice he was ever given. Unsurprisingly, Eminem mentioned stories from two of his most prolific artistic partners and idols. The first piece of advice was from mentor Dr. Dre.

"When I first got signed to Aftermath," said Eminem. "We had many discussions about how I wanted to bring in my group D12 and put them on right away. Dre said, 'You’ve gotta build your house before you can let your friends come in,' and it made so much sense to me. In hindsight, waiting was probably better because eventually we got Shady Records and were able to sign them to it. He also used to say, 'It can be in bad taste as long as it don’t taste bad.'"

After John called Dre an Obi-Wan Kenobi to Em, the rapper revealed that Rick Rubin also gives drops gems.

"We were talking about a song or something," said Em. "And he said, 'I don’t really consider myself smart enough to know what everybody’s going to think, so I just do what feels right to me.'"

Last but not least, Eminem revealed the cover art for Revival on Instagram in a series of video. The cover sees Mathers holding his face behind an overlay of the American flag. If his BET freestyle or lyrics on "Walk on Water" are any indication, Eminem is in an introspective mood this time around.