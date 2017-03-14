Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Finally Did A Duet With Her 'Dream Collab'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

'Tis the season for mistletoe, candy canes, and holiday music. Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Hansen is certainly getting into the spirit. On Thursday (December 7), she released a holiday medley with her "dream collab," Leona Lewis. In a festive studio decked out in twinkle lights, they belted out classics like "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Watch their full performance in the video below. For the optimal listening experience, I suggest lighting some candles and whipping up a cup of hot chocolate. Get ready to feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

As part of Fifth Harmony, Hansen is no stranger to spectacular collaborations. She's already teamed up with Pitbull, Gucci Mane, and more of your faves, but working with Lewis was a particularly special honor. Before X Factor came calling, the first cover Hansen shared on YouTube was Lewis's 2007 song "Yesterday."

"Fast forward 8yrs later, I'm not singing a Christmas cover with just anyone, I’m actually singing WITH LEONA LEWIS!" Hansen wrote in the video's description. "What a humbling experience this is for me I tell you. I'm so grateful for those of you who have followed me throughout my journey & to those who made this dream collab come to life! ... The little 11 yr old me in me is totally fan-girling at this point !! This is the best Christmas gift I’ve ever received!"

