Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, And Jeremih Are Basically Characters From The Office Now

You know who definitely doesn't know what it's like to work in an office? Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and Jeremih. One viewing of London On Da Track's new video for "Whatever You On" is definitive proof.

I work in an office, and the most exciting part of my day is choosing what flavor of coffee I want. Also, there aren't video vixens chilling in cubicles as they shower people with confetti.

On a related note, do you think rappers watch The Office? By the looks of the "Whatever You On," video probably not. In honor of rap shenanigans, let's match up Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Jeremih, and London On Da Track with their corresponding Office characters.