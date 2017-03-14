Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, And Jeremih Are Basically Characters From The Office Now

You know who definitely doesn't know what it's like to work in an office? Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and Jeremih. One viewing of London On Da Track's new video for "Whatever You On" is definitive proof.
I work in an office, and the most exciting part of my day is choosing what flavor of coffee I want. Also, there aren't video vixens chilling in cubicles as they shower people with confetti.
On a related note, do you think rappers watch The Office? By the looks of the "Whatever You On," video probably not. In honor of rap shenanigans, let's match up Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Jeremih, and London On Da Track with their corresponding Office characters.
Young Thug is CreedPhoto by Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We love Creed, we wish we knew Creed, but we'll never truly understand Creed. In a nutshell, Young Thug is Creed. For the rest of existence, people will claim three things about Thug: 1) He's a genius, 2) Why isn't he the biggest artist in the world?, 3) I don't understand the words coming out of his mouth.
If that isn't Dunder Mifflin's resident lovable weirdo, I don't know who is.
Ty Dolla $ign is JimPhoto by Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
From his silky voice to piercing green eyes, Ty Dolla Sign is a heartthrob through and through. Does that make his girlfriend Lauren Jauregui our favorite receptionist, Pam? I don't listen to enough Fifth Harmony to answer yes or no on that matter. However, I can guarantee Ty was just as charming when he asked for a first date.
YG is DarrylPhoto by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
I get the sense YG is used to always being the coolest, toughest, and most emotionally dejected person in the room. In a world of melodic emo rap, YG's verses cut through tape like a box cutter in the Dundler Mifflin warehouse.
For these reasons and more, it makes sense YG would be Darryl. While most of his contemporaries are having twisting the boundaries of the English language with their nonsensical rhymes, YG has seent shit.
Jeremih is RyanPhoto by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
If Jeremih is Ryan, then he treats his fans like Kelly. We adore Jeremih and hang on his every announcement of new music like sweet, sweet hope in a relationship that will never go anywhere. The R&B singer rarely acknowledges our existence, but when he does, wedding bells ring in the distance.
London On Da Track is MichaelPhoto by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
I imagine being a rap producer is a little bit like being Michael Scott. You have to coordinate a host of egos on one track and get them to sacrifice a bit of themselves to serve the larger whole. You're the heart of the proceedings but get a small amount of actual credit. Rappers love your producers more, especially London On Da Track. No one plays the keys like him.