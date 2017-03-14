Women will still have to fight for the right to make choices about their bodies

While 2017 actually saw a surge in pro-choice legislation introduced into state legislatures, a number of abortion bans were also passed on the state level this year. President Trump also already proposed attacks to Planned Parenthood's federal funding in his 2018 budget proposal.

Activists are also keeping an eye on Title X, the largest family planning program in the country, which may be at risk in 2018, Planned Parenthood’s Assistant Director for Federal Communications Beth Lynk told MTV News. Lynk also noted that we could see attacks on comprehensive sex education, like ending the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program and replacing it with Sexual Risk Avoidance Education.

“The power is really in young people’s hands to really shape and fight for the future we want to see — and we’re seeing that happen already,” Lynk said. "Speak out about what you care about because that’s the only way we’ll make change.”

Since 2012, DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, has granted legal status to about 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children. These individuals are now susceptible to deportation, no matter how long they’ve been in this country, the skills they offer our economy and culture, and family members they have here.

Should Congress pass legislation to help Dreamers by the March 5 deadline, the recipients of DACA, “would be able to plan their lives the way they wanted to,” Ignacia Rodriguez, a staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) told MTV News. “2018 would be very promising [for them].”