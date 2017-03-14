Ed Sheeran Would Make His Grandpa Proud With His Latest Royal Achievement

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran may not be a Grammy contender for Album of the Year or Song of the Year (which he's totally fine with, by the way), but he is the recipient of one of the highest honors an English lad can get.

On December 7, Sheeran received a MBE — the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — for his work in the arts, and was presented with the chivalrous distinction at Buckingham Palace.

When he chatted with Prince Charles at the ceremony, the heir to the throne was apparently surprised that Sheeran was going to be leaving London for the States quite quickly after the big event.

"He was asking me if I was still selling lots of records and I told him I've got a concert in New York tomorrow, and he was quite surprised I was flying after this," Sheeran told the BBC.

The MBE has a lot of personal meaning for Sheeran, too: His late grandfather, Bill, was a "massive royalist" — i.e. a massive fan of the Royal family — and this MBE would be a huge deal to him, who passed away in 2013.

"He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud," he said.

Congrats to Sheeran on impressing Buckingham Palace, the United Kingdom, and the world at large with his latest milestone. Good show, old chap.