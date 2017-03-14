Getty Images

Lil Wayne Will Give The Gift Of New Music This Christmas

It’s not Tha Carter V, but it’s the next best thing.

On Wednesday (December 6), Lil Wayne revealed that his Dedication 6 mixtape will be released just in time for the holidays. As in, it’ll arrive on Christmas Day.

“It's time!” he tweeted. “Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To my fans, I do this for y'all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Weezy also shared the tape’s red, white, and black cover art, which features the same aesthetic as his previous five Dedication projects, the last of which dropped in 2013.

Dedication 6 has been teased since 2016, and Wayne most recently hinted at the project’s impending release with a tweet on Thanksgiving. “I'm so thankful for all my fans for standing by while I'm enduring this fight with this label,” he wrote. “I ain't shit without y'all! D6 is coming y'all way soon! Thank you.”

Lil Wayne’s last album came in 2015, with the Free Weezy Album. He also dropped two mixtapes, Sorry 4 the Wait 2 and No Ceilings 2, that year. Meanwhile, there’s still no release date for the long, long-awaited Tha Carter V, but this new tape will hopefully tide fans over.