Here's An Exhaustive Look Back At The Kardashians' Krazy 2017

If every page on the calendar didn't include serious highs, devastating lows, and scandalous rumors, would it be a typical year for the Kardashians? The answer is a fast, firm no — but this year was hardly normal for Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and the loved ones in their orbit.
2017 turned a fresh page though, as Kim and her family returned to the spotlight with teases of the return of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (including poignant footage of the clan privately dealing with the aftermath of Kim's 2016 robbery and the retreat from public life that followed it). Life got back to "normal," in that fans and followers were eager to keep up with the famous fam's every move — and every headline. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of how the Kardashians spent their 2017.
-
January
Kim eased into her 2017 by returning to social media, posting photos of her, Kanye, and the kids spending quality time together on Twitter and Instagram. Khloé and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward, Tristan Thompson, rang in the new year together, and her own series, Revenge Body, premiered on E! a few weeks later. As for the robbery, nearly 20 suspects were apprehended in Paris for their possible connections to the incident, and four faced various charges, including counts of armed robbery in an organized gang and kidnapping. Kim and Kendall later lent the Women's March some digital support.
-
February
Fashion month was in full swing, from Kim and Kanye's announcement that they were launching a children's clothing line to Khloé's expansion of Good American's range of styles.
Kendall walked the catwalks of Paris, graced the cover of Vogue, and photos she snapped of Sienna Miller and Kaia Gerber made their way to the newsstands, too, thanks to Love. Kim attended Yeezy's Season 5 show in New York, and gave away a bunch of Kylie's lip kits while she was in town — but NBD, because Kylie was too busy gearing up to sell out her new Kylighters.
-
March
KUWTK returned for its 13th season, and with it came major, major hints from Kim that she and Kanye wanted North and Saint to have a baby sibling. Kim got real with viewers when her robbery episode finally aired, one that was a huge deal to her because "it was important to share this story through [her] eyes & not in an interview where [her] own words could be twisted." Kylie Cosmetics kept growing and threw a blush into its makeup bag.
-
AprilRich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images
Kim and North had the best mommy/daughter date ever at an Ariana Grande concert, and Kylie announced that she was getting her own spin-off show, Life of Kylie. Kendall weathered intense controversy when her protest-inspired (or protest-appropriating, depending on who you ask) Pepsi campaign sparked a serious outrage. And on another bummer note, Kylie and Tyga broke up.
-
May
Kylie kicked posted the most star-studded (and rule-breaking) selfie the Met Gala has ever seen. Also this month, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney spent a transformative afternoon with Planned Parenthood and shared their experiences at a time when the government was aiming to pass legislation that could strip the organization of its aid. Kendall worked the red carpet and her glorious dress train for all its worth at the Cannes Film Festival.
-
June
KKW Beauty made its grand debut — but not without jumping some immediate hurdles. Kim was called out for allegedly working blackface into photos of her wearing her makeup products, a criticism she immediately addressed (and learned from): "I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off... We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away." Brief drama flared up when she appeared to have snubbed a popular beauty blogger who wasn't a full fan of KKW Beauty's contour and highlighter kits. Sushi Kardashian-West, North's new puppy, made her high-profile entrance, too. Kylie's burgeoning beauty empire landed her on Forbes Celebrities 100 list, and Khloé got into Good American's bodysuits (literally).
-
July
Kylie cozied up to her very first wax figure at Madame Tussauds (and freaks out everyone in the process, 'cause damn is that a carbon copy or what?!) Kim continued to gush over The Kid Supply, her and Kanye's kids clothing line — especially the teeny tiny Yeezys they released.
-
August
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of KUWTK, an intense oral history offered tons of insight into some of the most difficult times the family has weathered in the public eye — from the dissolution of mom Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's relationship to Kendall's Pepsi ad fallout to Kim and Kanye's family plans and more. Life of Kylie premieres on E!.
-
SeptemberD Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Baby fever hits the fam: Sources confirmed that Kylie was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and that Khloé was also with (Thompson)'s child. Kim was frustrated about the press fascination with whether or not she and Kanye were planning for a third baby via surrogate. KUWTK marked its 10th anniversary with its 14th season premiere. And last but certainly not least, the Kardashians achieved deity status when Jennifer Lawrence admitted to worshipping them and building them a shrine — or, technically, a tent that served as a haven when she was filming brutal scenes — on the set of mother!.
-
October
Kim put the planet to shame in the Halloween costume department by paying tribute to her favorite musicians with several incredible looks. Kourtney's kids continued to be adorable.
-
NovemberAndreas Rentz/Getty Images
Kendall is singled out by Forbes as the highest-paid model of 2017. Kylie nearly broke the rumor mill again when she flashed a diamond ring the size of a small iceberg on one very important finger. The whole family celebrated underneath the pink petals of a cherry blossom forest in Kim's home, where she confirmed that she and Kanye were expecting their third baby with a beautiful baby shower. Kim took the high road when tension between brother Rob and Blac Chyna came up in a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence, and stressed that she thinks of Dream, first and foremost, when it comes to discussing difficult family matters: "I just think it's super respectful to not say anything about my niece's mom." And Kim parted ways with Stephanie Shepherd, her longtime assistant: People reported that she and Shepherd "aren't really speaking" after Kim relieved her of her post at Kardashian West Brands, though she's still friends with the Kardashian sisters.
-
December
Kim dropped her first Kanye-inspired beauty product, an Ultralight Beam highlighter. For their epic annual Christmas card, the Kardashians opted for a simple look, with every member of the family rocking white tees and jeans — and sharing sneak peeks from the photo shoot over the course of the month.