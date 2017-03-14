Here's An Exhaustive Look Back At The Kardashians' Krazy 2017

Raymond Hall/GC Images + Jason Kempin/Getty Images + Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble + Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic + JB Lacroix/ WireImage

If every page on the calendar didn't include serious highs, devastating lows, and scandalous rumors, would it be a typical year for the Kardashians? The answer is a fast, firm no — but this year was hardly normal for Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and the loved ones in their orbit.

2017 turned a fresh page though, as Kim and her family returned to the spotlight with teases of the return of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (including poignant footage of the clan privately dealing with the aftermath of Kim's 2016 robbery and the retreat from public life that followed it). Life got back to "normal," in that fans and followers were eager to keep up with the famous fam's every move — and every headline. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of how the Kardashians spent their 2017.