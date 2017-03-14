Jay-Z Offers ‘Peace And Love’ To Kanye West At His Chicago Show

Getty Images

He even played 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' for 'Ye's hometown crowd

“No one wins when the family feuds,” as Jay-Z once said, and that apparently extends to his relationship with Kanye West.

After recently hinting that their friendship is on the mend, Jay appeared to smooth things over even more during the Chicago stop of his 4:44 Tour on Tuesday (December 5). During his marathon 30-plus song set, Jay surprised the crowd in ‘Ye’s hometown by running through “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

“Shout out Kanye West. Peace and love,” Jay said to roaring applause. “That was for you, Chi-town.”

Jay’s mid-concert peace offering comes after he recently revealed to The New York Times that he and Kanye are on speaking terms again.

“I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us,” he said.

That hatchet wasn’t the only one Jay seemingly buried at his Chicago concert. Backstage, he reunited with his onetime mentor and fellow Brooklyn rap heavyweight Jaz-O, who once joined him on the seminal Jay single “Jigga What, Jigga Who.” The two had been beefing for nearly 15 years, but they posed for a pic together with 4:44 producer No I.D..

Looks like Jay’s serious about patching up all of his relationships this year.