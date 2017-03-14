Joe Keery Wants A Steve And Hopper 'Buddy-Cop' Story Line In Stranger Things Season 3

Netflix

When it comes to Stranger Things, there is only one universal truth: Steve Harrington is a goddamn hero. We knew the Hawkins High jock had a good conscience beneath that Fabergé Organics coif after the events of the first season, but in Stranger Things 2, Steve emerged from the ashes of bad '80s stereotypes a true fan-favorite, his signature bat and his smart-ass sidekick Dustin in tow.

Steve and Dustin's unexpected pairing was one of the highlights of the season, for viewers and for actor Joe Keery. But with Stranger Things set to return for a third season sometime next year (or possibly later), and an inevitable one-year time-jump ahead, we wonder who Hawkins's best-worst babysitter will team up with next.

Jonathan Byers seems like the obvious answer. Their antagonistic dynamic in Season 1 pretty much laid the groundwork for a reconciliation arc in Season 3. Plus, their shared affection for Nancy means that they still have a whole lot of baggage to work through. As for Keery, he wants to see Steve share the screen with one of Hawkins's finest: Jim Hopper.

"I just think David's so sick," Keery told MTV News of his obvious affection for his costar David Harbour. "And I think that'd be kind of funny." The feeling's mutual. Last month, Harbour told Mashable, "I would love to play scenes with him where Hopper is just completely ripping him apart and then he walks away and Steve just calls him a dipshit under his breath or something."

Yeah. That sounds about right.

"Steve thinks he has it all figured out," Keery added. "But he's definitely not the fastest guy. In a pinch, he can work himself out of some situations. With Hopper, they could lend to each other in that way. It could be like a buddy-cop movie or something."

With that in mind, we've come up with a few scenarios that would bring Hopper and Harrington together in Season 3.