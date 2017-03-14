Nev And Max Reveal Details About Catfish's New Format

Pamela Littky

How do the guys feel now that many of this season's episodes will take place in Los Angeles?

The upcoming Catfish season (which commences on January 3!) will feature detectives Nev Schulman and Max Joseph spending more time in Los Angeles. Don't be mistaken: The MTV stars are still traveling to Catlanta , but a bulk of the episodes will be featured in the guys' City of Angels home base (with the love hopeful/catfish flying to them). And according to Nev, that's a good thing.

"When we’re on the road, we’re going through these stories. We’re feeling and experiencing these things, and then we are very isolated," he recently explained to MTV News. "It all happens in this little bubble, then we all go back to our hotel rooms and don’t really talk or communicate that much with each other. Whereas when we’re home, we go home and we talk to our wives, and it’s actually really enlightening."

In addition, Nev reveals that having the stories originate from LA will help the fearless subjects "broaden their world view."

"A lot of people end up getting catfished because they feel very isolated, whether they are geographically or emotionally blocked in their lives," he said. "I think bringing them out of their shell and beyond the confines of their comfort zone is a good thing. And coming to Los Angeles and seeing the world here and the society and cultural aspects of a big city, I think will hopefully empower people to think a little bit bigger than themselves and give them some courage to take some bigger risks and move forward with their lives."

But what do the guys miss the most about venturing to different towns?

"There are outlets next to the bed. Every lamp in the hotel room has an outlet on it, which is amazing and should be replicated in every other location in my life," Max joked. "Also, the Holiday Inn Express has warm cinnamon buns in the morning, which is amazing, as is the waffle bar in any of these hotels."

As for Nev, it has a little something to do with a tiny alarm clock.

"I’ll say something that I know will make my wife jealous, but being on the road means that I get to sleep in at like 5:30 a.m. or 6 because my daughter isn’t waking me up," Nev said, with a laugh. "While I love being home with my family, I do relish the few days when I get to guiltily sleep in."

What are you most looking forward to watching during this brand-new Catfish season? Share your thoughts in the comments, and don't miss Catfish when it returns on Wednesday, January 3 at 10/9c.