Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Was 'Hit With Fear' That We'd Get Sick Of Her After Winning Her Oscar

We've all experienced a bought of crippling insecurity at one point or another — sweaty palms, shaky legs, sunken stomach — all of us, including Jennifer Lawrence. While our anxiety tends to surface in conjunction with milestone moments, Lawerence's came after success, she said in an Oprah Winfrey-conducted interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

Winfrey began, "By the time you're 27, you've got [an Oscar]. By the time you've gotten four [nominations], does it come with —"

"Fear. You're immediately hit with fear. Or at least I was." Lawrence interjected. "I had been climbing and working and fighting, and I remember last year just getting hit with fear. All of a sudden it was, 'They're going to get sick of me.' That's when all my insecurity came. I've been probably more insecure after last year, and I don't know if that's just a feeling of: I've got more to lose, I have more people to disappoint. I don't know how to explain it."

To be fair, her feelings weren't unwarranted, and fellow once-hated female celebrity Anne Hathaway stood up for her when negativity started bubbling around Lawrence in early 2016.

After her most recent film, mother!, received mixed reviews, the actress's spiral continued, and she did the worst thing possible. "I read Twitter, and I was looking for bad Mother things. It was horrible. It was really bad," she said.

A non-Twitter user, Lawrence claimed, "I didn't know that's what I was doing. I don't know how to look up these things. I started twittering 'Mother' 'cause I didn't know how else to get news, and that was really bad." Consider this a lesson learned.

Feeling insecure isn't the only normal thing about Lawrence. In fact, she asserts that, in general, her life is "actually pretty normal." When she's not hanging out with friends at home, her neighbors are popping by to borrow an onion or invite her on a hike.

Aside from the fact that her neighbors are Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz, Lawrence really does sound just like us.