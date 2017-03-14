Behold Taylor Swift's First Cover ... Poem?

'Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight swims and your blazing self-respect'

Now that Taylor Swift's first magazine cover for the reputation phase of her career is out, its corresponding story involves a new first for her: Instead of moving forward with a typical interview talking about her current album and her life at the moment, she chose to write up a poem for the publication, too.

In the January issue of British Vogue, readers can find "The Trick to Holding On" alongside a super dramatic photo spread envisioned by the mag's new Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful. The poem is inspired by "lessons learned as she moves into the next chapter of her life," and lines from it read as if they were ripped from the liner notes of any one of her albums.

A sample stanza:

Hold on to the faint recognition in the eye of a stranger As it catches you in its lustrous net How quickly we become intertwined How wonderful it is to forget All the times your intuition failed you But it hasn’t killed you yet Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight swims and your blazing self-respect

Read "The Trick to Holding On" in full here.