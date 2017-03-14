Fifth Harmony Flip Calvin Harris' 'Feels' Into An Intimate Vocal Recital

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Feels," the funky fourth single from Calvin Harris' appropriately titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, sees Pharrell and Katy Perry teaming up to deliver an uber-posi, universal message that bears repeating: "Don't be afraid to catch feels."

When Fifth Harmony stopped by the Spotify studios in New York for a quick session, they decided to take a pass at a snowy piano version of "Feels" stripped of its rhythm section. The results are somehow even more upbeat than the sunny windows-down music of the original.

At only a minute and a half, it's over too quickly, but based on the studio banter left on the track — "Love this piano" and "That one felt great" — the spontaneity of the approach is likely where all the energy comes from.

5H's "Feels" cover is essentially the B-side to their more muscular studio session of "He Like That," which follows the studio version fairly closely. You can listen to that one below. Happy holidays!