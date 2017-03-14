Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Flip Calvin Harris' 'Feels' Into An Intimate Vocal Recital

They make it sound more like Christmas than summer

"Feels," the funky fourth single from Calvin Harris' appropriately titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, sees Pharrell and Katy Perry teaming up to deliver an uber-posi, universal message that bears repeating: "Don't be afraid to catch feels."

When Fifth Harmony stopped by the Spotify studios in New York for a quick session, they decided to take a pass at a snowy piano version of "Feels" stripped of its rhythm section. The results are somehow even more upbeat than the sunny windows-down music of the original.

At only a minute and a half, it's over too quickly, but based on the studio banter left on the track — "Love this piano" and "That one felt great" — the spontaneity of the approach is likely where all the energy comes from.

5H's "Feels" cover is essentially the B-side to their more muscular studio session of "He Like That," which follows the studio version fairly closely. You can listen to that one below. Happy holidays!