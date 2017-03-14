Rupert Grint Admits He ‘Can’t Enjoy’ Harry Potter Anymore

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

This is not very Hufflepuff of you, Rupert

Once upon a time, as an 11-year-old boy, Rupert Grint loved Harry Potter. Eight films and 12 years of embodying Harry's BFF/future brother-in-law later, the magic is gone, according to a new interview with Radio Times.

“I think being in things ruins them for me,” he said about portraying Ron Weasley. "I can't enjoy Harry Potter anymore, not as a fan – it’s just not the same!"

Be still our hearts.

Unfortunately, when it comes to crushing fans' dreams, Grint is fearless. He's already theorized that Ron and Hermione don't live happily ever after and responded to his Hufflepuff sorting with unabashed disappointment — two occurrences that wrecked Potterheads everywhere.

But despite the fairly consistent negativity, Grint still alleges a fondness in his heart for Won-Won. "I think it’ll always be with me," he told Vulture in March. "I had a weird relationship with that character because after that we kind of merged into the same person. I find it very hard to separate where I end and Ron begins."

All hope is not lost, though. Fans can try to love him back to life, because Grint considers the attention the role has given him to be "definitely manageable." He explained, "I end up having to take a selfie [for a fan] most days, but I've never really minded if it makes people happy – though I hate it when people take pictures without asking."

It sounds like Grint just needs to rekindle the Ron flame inside of him. Someone take him to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (again).