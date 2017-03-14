The Features On Eminem's Revival Are Not What You're Expecting

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Eminem finally revealed the tracklist to his ninth studio album, and it is surprising, to say the least. Revival will have 19 songs, and from the looks of it, only one rap feature.

The first song on the album is the lead single, "Walk On Water," featuring Beyoncé, which is also Em's first single since 1998 to not debut in the top 10 in the U.S. Eminem gets even more diverse with the tracklist with features from Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, Skylar Grey, X Ambassadors, and P!nk.

However, the feature that might raise the most eyebrows is the one with arguably the lowest profile. New York rapper Phresher features on the third track "Chloraseptic." For those who have not heard of the MC, he is a Brooklyn artist who released "Wait A Minute" in the summer of 2016. The song was a regional hit and saw other New York artists like Remy Ma and 50 Cent give their take on remixes. Recently, he partnered with Cardi B on "Right Now."

Revival is releasing on December 15. Hopefully, then we'll see Eminem's vision more clearly.