Ariana Grande's Most-Liked Tweet Of 2017 Is A Heartbreaker

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

It's the second most-liked tweet behind a Barack Obama message of hope

It's the end of the year as we know it, which means our beloved social platforms have begun to release their year-end user data. And what it reveals is that while Beyoncé and Selena Gomez spent 2017 absolutely reigning the Instagram realm and while Ed Sheeran was racking up the most streams on Spotify, Twitter continued to be a different kind of beast.

The most-liked tweet globally in 2017, according to data released by Spotify on Tuesday (December 5), was a hopeful message from Barack Obama that amassed nearly 4.6 million hearts. "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion," the former POTUS tweeted on August 12.

Directly after that with almost 2.7 likes was the message Ariana Grande tweeted after a horrific terrorist attack killed 22 people and left over 500 people injured at her concert tour stop in Manchester, England in the spring.

"Broken," the singer wrote on May 22, in the fourth-most retweeted message of the year. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

Grande later organized and performed at the One Love Manchester benefit show, which raised a reported $13 million in Red Cross donations.

The data also revealed that the most tweeted-about celebrities globally were K-pop phenoms BTS and Seventeen, followed by Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Maine Mendoza.

And since one of Twitter users' most effective practices is signal-boosting a celeb's work via their fan armies, it makes sense that we'd have the data for which ones were the most tweeted-about. Demi Lovato's Lovatics lead the pack, followed by Lady Gaga's Little Monsters, Fifth Harmony's Harmonizers, the Beliebers, and #5SOSfam.

Until next year, all we can do is keep tweeting. And liking. And retweeting.

Watch an MTV News video filmed on the ground in Manchester above.