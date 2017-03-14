See the hilarious moment in this 'Wild 'N Out' sneak peek!

Oh, The Shade: Pete Davidson Gives Nick Cannon A New Instagram Nickname

Nick Cannon has been vocal about his disdain for Instagram, and now the Wild 'N Out frontman's social media account is about to be featured front and center on his MTV program.

In a sneak peek of tonight's upcoming episode, the Red and Black teams play a round of Hood Jeopardy. The answer: "Instagram nicknames for Nick Cannon."

Darren Brand and Karlous Miller are quick to run to the microphone -- and promptly get points for their questions. But can guest Pete Davidson (a return to his roots!) get a laugh -- and help his team?

Watch the Saturday Night Live star in the clip above, and catch the entire Wild 'N Out episode tonight at 11/10c!