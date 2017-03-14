Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Spotify users were in love with it more than any other song

Behold: The Reason You Heard Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' 6,000 Times This Year

Remember back in September when Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" eclipsed Drake's "One Dance" as the most-streamed song on Spotify, amassing 1.3 billion plays? It's OK if you don't, really — things change so rapidly in the streaming age!

But you might be interested to find out that, according to Spotify's year-end data for 2017, "Shape of You" finished very strong as the year's most-streamed song. And Sheeran's ÷ was fittingly the year's most-streamed album.

Sheeran beat out Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers for top artist. Rihanna, perhaps most unsurprisingly, was 2017's most-streamed female artist for the third year in a row, ahead of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Sia.

Meanwhile, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" — one of the handful of songs that legitimately shook foundations throughout 2017 — ended up as the No. 3 most-streamed song, finishing just behind its own remix featuring Justin Bieber.

And getting into the really granular details, two interesting tidbits: June 13, 2017 saw the most streams globally per user than any other day, and the year's top emerging genre was melodic power metal. Just some food for thought.

To see your personalized end-of-2017 Spotify info, head over to 2017wrapped.com. And check out Sheeran speaking to MTV News about the making of "Shape of You," the year's most-streamed song on Spotify, below.