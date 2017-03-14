Taylor Swift Makes 'Bomb' Cornbread, Says New BFF Tiffany Haddish

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There’s at least one part of Old Taylor that isn't dead, and that’s the part that can cook. Following her highly educational dinner with Barbra Streisand, Taylor Swift 2.0’s newest BFF Tiffany Haddish revealed that the superstar hasn’t lost an ounce of her top-notch hosting skills during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

According to the Girls Trip star, the two hit it off when they both appeared on SNL, Haddish as the host and Swift as the musical guest. Afterwards, Swift excitedly approached the comedian and invited her over for dinner — a borderline-starstruck move that is all too reminiscent of Swift’s "Tim McGraw" days. Haddish agreed, under one condition: "Look, if I come over, you gotta make me some barbecue chicken, some potato salad and a brisket," she mandated.

Ever the agreeable hostess, the "Gorgeous" singer accepted the terms and, true to form, exceeded expectations. “First off, Taylor can cook, OK? She can cook,” Haddish yelled. “The chicken was bomb! And she made cornbread — bomb!”

The food love was mutual. After she tasted Haddish’s signature "joyful greens," Swift raved right back, in sweet Old Taylor fashion. "Oh, my gosh, Tiffany," Swift demurely began, according to Haddish. "I have been wanting greens for so long. I go to all these different places to get greens and they’re never good. These greens are so delicious."

Haddish shared that the secret to her collard greens is her attitude. She picks, washes, and prepares the dish with a smile on her face. No word from Swift on her secret to achieving perfect cornbread, but at least she has a very New Taylor name for the dish: Bomb Cornbread.