Taylor Swift's First Magazine Cover Of The Reputation Era Is Here

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

About a month before 1989 was released in the fall of 2014, Taylor Swift's Rolling Stone cover story dropped, featuring a very memorable scene where Swift handed a wad of $90 to a fan for her birthday and said to "go somewhere nice" for dinner. This story, "The Reinvention of Taylor Swift," was essential for understand the then-new direction Swift had fully dived into on her first completely pop album.

Throughout the lead-up to the release of her new album, Reputation, I kept waiting for a similar cover story to drop, though I wasn't sure which publication would nab it. It never came to pass before the album, but on Monday (December 4), Swift shared her first magazine cover of the Reputation era, which is also due to be her first cover of 2018. Fittingly, it's for British Vogue's January issue.

As Billboard points out, Swift will be centrally featured in a 12-page spread. The cover line teases a title of "Taylor Remade," and her pose is in keeping with the looks she's been indulging in her Reputation era.

"It's been a while since I've done a magazine cover," Swift wrote in the caption after thanking the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, and the shoot photographers, Mert and Marcus (who also shot the album's photos, Swift revealed). "I'm really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people."

