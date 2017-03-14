Javi Marroquin Gets A Birthday Kiss From Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus' Instagram

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus revealed they were dating back in October. And now, the Teen Mom 2 parents are putting their relationship on display.

Lincoln's father and the mother of two spent this past weekend together celebrating his 25th birthday -- and the MTV sweethearts shared a glimpse inside their romantic visit.

"King & Queen," the Delaware resident captioned the image with his color-coordinated ladylove mid-smooch. She posted the same kissing image and added, "Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova #yeaididwin."

In addition, Javi shared a candid with his girl -- and added that "no plans are the best plans." The dog filter suits you two.

Do you think Javi and Bri's romance will last?