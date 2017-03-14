Britney Spears Gave A Gift To Us All On Her Birthday: An Elvis Cover

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Britney Spears is always thinking of her fans, even on a day when things should be all about her.

The pop star blew out her birthday candles on December 2, and to mark her 36th trip around the sun, she broke into an impromptu performance in her foyer and sang Elvis Presley's iconic ballad "Can't Help Falling In Love." Usually a round of "Happy Birthday" is to be expected, but leave it to Brit to cover an American classic literally the second the calendar flipped to her birthday, just because.

Britney's birthday serenade was inspired, in part, by one of her idols. Madonna posted a moody, acoustic cover of Brit's own "Toxic" on Instagram along with some birthday wishes, and a nod to World AIDS Day, which also falls on December 1.

Seems only appropriate for Brit to mark her birthday with music at every turn, even in the most spontaneous and unplanned ways. Happy Birthday, Britney, and thanks for sharing your celebration!