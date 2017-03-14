Jay-Z Continues To Support Meek Mill From The Stage In Philadelphia

Johnny Louis/Getty Images + Arik McArthur/FilmMagic

Jay-Z has been passionately using his platform to draw attention to the prison industrial complex and the people it targets, and his activism got personal in Philadelphia when he took the opportunity to once more to throw his support behind Meek Mill.

For the 4:44 tour stop in Meek's hometown, Hov brought up Mill's imminent incarceration and reiterated the comments he made earlier this month regarding his sentence. (To refresh: Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation.)

Before shouts of "FREE MEEK MILL!" echoed his own, Jay-Z pointed out that he's going to jail for "breaking up a fight," and then launched into Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," XXL reports. Signs reflecting the same sentiment are spotted in the clip as well.

Jay's voice is one of many, as Drake has also taken up the "FREE MEEK MILL!" cry, as have T.I., Kevin Hart, Isaiah Thomas, and several celebrities across music, film, and sports.

Jay-Z and the 4:44 tour is definitely making audiences think and encouraging action to effect positive change, and we're here for it.