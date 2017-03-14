Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan And Liam Payne Reunited Again And We're Feeling All The Feelings

Way to light up the world like nobody else with those smiles, lads.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both had hugely successful years that saw the launch of their respective solo careers. This means that numerous opportunities have presented themselves for the One Direction bandmates to bump into each other at high-profile events and concerts they're both performing at, and that's exactly what went down last night (December 1) at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY THEY ARE TO SEE EACH OTHER.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

AND LOOK HOW HAPPY THEIR EYEBROWS WERE TO SEE EACH OTHER, TOO.

Liam's been vocal about his enthusiasm for a 1D reunion in the past, but the extensive touring schedules of the four dudes should prove to be the least of it as far as coordinating it goes.

Still: Let's all cross our fingers, and maybe we'll get more than two 1D members together for more than a photo op the next time they find themselves near an available stage.