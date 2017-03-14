Cardi B And Juicy J’s New Song Is 100 Percent NSFW

Getty Images

Cardi B is one of the hottest commodities in music right now, which makes her guest features as valuable as gold. For her latest one, the Bronx queen has collaborated with Juicy J on a song called “Kamasutra.” I’ll give you one chance to guess what it’s about.

Opening with a skit taken from one of her Instagram videos (“No bitch got a mouth like me! No bitch got a pussy like me! The fuck?”), the track descends into NSFW madness pretty quickly. Cardi delivers her raunchiest hook to date, boasting about her hyper sex drive with lyrics that would make her mother cringe. “This is a song my momma can't hear,” she wrote on Twitter, later advising on Instagram, “This song is really nasty. Don’t listen if your mom in the car.”

For what it’s worth, Juicy’s verse is just as dirty — but when Cardi’s on the track, you better believe she steals the show.

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Resource, “Kamasutra” is the first single from the upcoming Mo Faces compilation album. As for Cardi’s debut LP, she’s taking her sweet old time, perfecting it until it’s just right. The wait continues...