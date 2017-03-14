Challenge Crew: Get To Know The Season 31 Cast (And All Their Vendettas)

Rene Cervantes

Dirty behavior generates vendettas. And the latest Challenge competitors will stop at nothing to get the redemption they feel they deserve.

But before The Challenge: Vendettas cast members dons those elusive MTV uniforms and do their best to snag that only winner spot (no male and female victor this time around!), get to know the veterans and rookies (as well as some folks not from Real World, Are You the One? or Fresh Meat!) who will be gunning for this unique Challenge title. "Click to reveal" the photos to see the official portraits and read the cast bios below (guys first, then girls). And be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere on Tuesday, January 2 (start your new year off right!).