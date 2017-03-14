Nilsa Finally Found Someone To Hunch On MTV Floribama Shore

Nilsa has been on a major man hunt since finalizing her divorce from her cheating ex. Her motto for the summer at Floribama Shore? "I just want somebody to hook up with and not ever talk to."

Tonight's episode featured Nilly's perfect guy: a member of the U.S. military who's built like Gaston. (That might explain why it didn't exactly work out with Gus). Says Nilsa, "It's been so tough this summer to find a good guy to hunch. There has to be a barrel-chested freedom fighter somewhere!"

Enter Jeremiah's brother, Josh, who arrived just moments after the PCB local woke up from a dream in which a mystery man was eating her "cookie." According to Nilsa, Josh is built much like her ex and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following the third degree from Aimee, Nilly also discovered that Josh is single, has zero kids and enjoys eating, well, we won't go there. Whether or not that last bit was actually true, the sassy brunette found herself instantly smitten.

Despite her struggle to feel confident with the opposite sex, the 23-year-old wasted no time informing Josh of his sleeping arrangements for the night. "I am going to just put him in my bed and see where it goes from there," she confessed.

Josh's response? Let's just say it was rather positive:

Back in the semi-privacy of Nilly's bedroom (because the Jesus candle was watching), the "animal noises" and dirty talk commenced.

"If I taste like nasty pasta, will you tell me?" asked Nilly during their romp.

"I love pasta," Josh, a true gentleman, replied.

Needless to say, both parties seemed satisfied, and Nilly got what she sought -- a proper rebound with a broad-shouldered serviceman. Is this the closure that Nilsa needed, and do she and Josh have a future together? Take our poll, comment with your thoughts and find out what's next for Nilly on MTV Floribama Shore next Monday at 10/9c.