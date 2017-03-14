The 'Ridiculousness' and 'Amazingness' host breaks down what's to come on his two MTV shows

Rob Dyrdek Is Going To Have You Declaring 'Thank Rob It's Friday'

TGIF is about to be TRIF.

Ridiculousness and Amazingness are coming to MTV in T-3 days -- and the laugh-out-loud lineup (kicking off at 10/9c) is going to have you declaring "Thank Rob It's Friday." The proof: A fun "tour" of both series.

"Hey, I'm Rob Dyrdek," the pro skateboarder says straight into camera as he takes viewers around a fun-filled set. "Is your week bumming you out? Well, MTV and I are building the dopest Friday night ever so you can start your weekend off right." We're all ears...

So what exactly does Rob have up his sleeve? Watch the video to learn more, and check out a sneak peek of what's to come on Amazingess in the video below. And don't miss the two programs -- Ridiculousness is at 10/9c and Amazingness is at 10:30/9:30c! Plus, want to show off your amazing talent? Enter Amazingness’ digital talent show here for a chance to win some major cash.