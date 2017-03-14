Demi Lovato's 'Tell Me You Love Me' Wedding Ends In Tears, Tragic Twist

Island

Spoiler: There are no happily ever afters in Demi Lovato's new music video, "Tell Me You Love Me," starring Grey's Anatomy actor and activist Jesse Williams. They play the picture-perfect couple, and to kick off the clip, Williams gets down on one knee to propose. He liked it, so he put a ring on it, but beneath the surface, things aren't as perfect as they seem.

In between rolling around in bed and walking down the aisle, they can't stop fighting. Demi is texting some guy named Erik, and Williams isn't cool with it; meanwhile, she's annoyed that her beau is checking out other girls. Despite these differences, they keep saying those three magic words — "I love you" — and proceed with their nuptials. Their dreamy wedding ends in disaster.

Yep, that's right. Right before they say those other magic words — "I do" — Williams takes his ring off, tells Lovato they're not ready to get hitched, and abandons her at the altar. She's understandably devastated and humiliated in front of her friends and family. Could she ever forgive him for that?

On the marginally brighter side, Tell Me You Love Me — the whole album, not merely its title track — is an excellent soundtrack to get over a breakup. Lead single "Sorry Not Sorry," for example, is a fearless revenge anthem "for anyone who's ever been hated on." For more about how Demi's sixth album came together, watch the MTV News interview below.