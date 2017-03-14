Miguel Took 'Sky Walker' Literally When He Performed The Song With A Parachute

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miguel certainly knows how to make an entrance, and his latest late night performance had him doing just that — while playing with the limits of gravity in a completely unexpected way, too.

For "Sky Walker," the single off War & Leisure, his new album that drops today (December 1), Miguel hit the stage in a full skydiving getup complete with open parachute and the lofty notes of his falsetto to match on The Tonight Show.

Though he didn't pull a P!nk and incorporate some aerial acrobatics or sky stunts into the four-minute clip, Miguel definitely succeeded in working that parachute for all its worth. He remained tethered to the life-saving fabric as he scaled octaves, and the parachute made for a scrim that separated him and his band, with shadows of the players eerily popping up behind him throughout the track.

Turns out parachutes can be used to great effect when your feet are firmly planted on the ground! Now quick, go listen to War & Leisure on repeat (and if you're skydiving today for some reason, maybe consider giving it a spin to get you pumped before your flight).