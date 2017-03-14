Getty Images

It’s G-Eazy And Halsey Against The World On Their Sultry New Song

Jay-Z and Beyonce may have dubbed themselves “Bonnie & Clyde” back in 2003, but nearly 15 years later, G-Eazy and Halsey have claimed that title for themselves.

After plenty of teases, the superstar couple has released their dark new collaboration, “Him & I.” Halsey handles hook duty, sultrily professing her “ride-or-die” love over a pulsating beat: “He’s out his head, I’m out my mind / We got that love, the crazy kind.” G, meanwhile, continues the outlaw couple theme, rapping, “They don’t want to see us make it / They’d rather divide / The 2017 Bonnie and Clyde.”

Upon the song’s release on Thursday (November 30), Halsey wrote on Twitter, “This song is so special to me. I made it with someone I love for the people we love.”

G-Eazy previously spoke about “Him & I” with MTV News, saying, “That’s a Bonnie and Clyde song. That’s a star-crossed lovers song, that's a crazy in love, like, we would kill for each other, we would die for each other kind of thing.”

He continued, “Me and Halsey, we just clicked like that. We made the record and it came from a really genuine, authentic place, and I think when music comes from a place like that, is when music is at its best.”

The PDA-loving couple have both been on a hot streak lately, and “Him & I” will likely only keep that going — especially with the track’s upcoming music video, which G teased is “coming v soon.”

“Him & I” appears on the rapper's upcoming third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, out December 15.