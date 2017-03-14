Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Turned Into An Awkward Date

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson came to The Late Late Show for "Carpool Karaoke," and she left with a romantic intervention.

The pop superstar joined host James Corden in his trusty SUV for a hit parade that began with her 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone.” From there, they tackled more of Clarkson’s well-worn tunes, like “Stronger” and “Because of You,” as well as soulful new singles “Whole Lotta Woman” and “Love So Soft” (complete with that killer high note).

In the middle of the musical madness, Clarkson admitted that it’s tough to spend time with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, who’s also her manager, outside of a work environment. That’s when Corden surprised her by bringing Blackstock into the car and setting the couple up with chocolate-covered strawberries, champagne, and a mood-setting violinist. It all proved to be a bit much for Blackstock, who quipped, “I feel like we’re making a porn.” The romance only blossomed from there.