Fabolous And Jadakiss Got Stories And They Involve Pharrell And Hot Pockets

"Yeah bro, we all need a little culture." — Fabolous

That sentiment is at the core of Friday on Elm Street, Fabolous and Jadakiss's soulful and grizzled journey of a collaborative project. The two New York natives might have pitched themselves to fans as Freddy vs. Jason before the release of the album, but Friday on Elm Street is anything but.

Instead of a house of horrors, listeners are treated to sage advice from the rap legends. Fab and Jada present a carefully prepared meal, one with punchline appetizers about Hoodie Melo and raps about the effects of mass incarceration and police brutality on African-Americans.

In a year where we've received collaborations ranging from Future and Young Thug to 21 Savage and Offset, Friday on Elm Street stands apart. Fab and Jada take the metaphorical baton from Jay-Z's 4:44 and provide listeners with the type of wisdom culled from 40-plus collective years in the rap game. The material is never condescending. Instead, both MCs speak their truth — take it or leave it.

In an interview with MTV News, the two rappers open up about their past and present.