Against All Odds, Selena, Ariana, And Kesha Triumphed In 2017

Selena Survives

After a tumultuous 2016 — during which she canceled her Revival Tour and checked into rehab to focus on her mental health — fans were hoping Selena Gomez would reemerge stronger than ever this year. In many ways, she did — she created some of the best music of her career for which she’s finally getting her due as a Serious Artist. But the 25-year-old also suffered a difficult health scare that kept her out of the spotlight — while also proving her a true survivor.

On the music front, Gomez blessed us with a handful of new tunes, beginning with her chart-sticking Kygo hit, “It Ain’t Me.” She spent the spring promoting Netflix’s breakout series 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produced, and then ushered in the summer with a pair of new singles. First up was “Bad Liar,” a Talking Heads-sampling bop that debuted alongside a quirky video flaunting her acting chops. That was followed by “Fetish,” a sexy, Gucci Mane-assisted slow-burner with a hardcore video directed by indie darling Petra Collins.

With those two singles under her belt, Gomez seemed poised to release a pop album that would dominate Summer ‘17. Instead, she remained largely out of the public eye, leading confused fans to speculate why she wasn’t ramping up promo for her new music. The answer came when, in September, Gomez divulged that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to complications with lupus and was steadily recovering in private. In a revealing Instagram post and an emotional Today interview, she appeared a model of strength, tearfully explaining how the surgery has helped her live a healthier and happier life.

Gomez’s topsy-turvy year culminated in a rare performance at the American Music Awards in November. Taking the stage for the first time since her surgery, she belted “Wolves,” a longing, glitchy ballad with Marshmello in which she breaks down the extremes she’ll willingly go to for love. It was a poignant reminder of Gomez’s tenacity, and a promising sign that she’s finally on the rebound.