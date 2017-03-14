Teen Mom OG's Matt Baier Is Married

The season premiere of Teen Mom OG featured Amber Portwood telling Matt Baier that their wedding was "done." Both of them have moved on (their relationship will continue to be featured on the long-running series) and the Massachusetts native has some marriage news.

According to E! News, Matt said "I do" during an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week. His wife is Jennifer Conlon and she is a mother of two daughters.

"She's not a public figure," the newlywed revealed about his spouse, and explained that the couple has been together approximately six months. "So we kept our relationship private."

Matt added about their nuptials: ""It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way."

Wish Matt well on his new life with Jennifer and keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.