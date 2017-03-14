Machine Gun Kelly Says He's A Cannibal (But We're Pretty Sure He's Joking)

See it all go down in a sneak peek of 'Wild 'N Out'

Machine Gun Kelly is about to make his Wild 'N Out return -- and the rapper will be right back in the thick of it with (shocker!) Nick Cannon.

In a sneak peek of this week's upcoming episode, MGK represents the Black Team in an epic Pick Up and Kill It round against the series' host (brief rules about the game: one person from each team is rap-battling about a specific topic, and the team with most points wins). First up, Justina (Black Team) prevails against Conceited (Red Team).

Then it's the aforementioned guys' turn -- and the word is "animal."

"First off, I love animals," MGK spits. "I'm a beast and I eat meat, I'm a cannibal."

But that's only the beginning. How does Nick respond -- and who gets that magical ding (signifying a point)? Watch the video to see it all go down, and don't miss the brand-new installment this Thursday at 11/10c.