Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The K-pop superstars stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for a performance in front of lucky fans

BTS Dance, Leap, And Bend Their Way Through An Extended Set

Earlier this month, globally successful South Korean K-pop band BTS made their U.S. television debut singing and dancing the hell out of their song "DNA" at the AMAs. Shortly after that, they popped up on Ellen for a charming interview (and another performance). With their latest TV appearance on Wednesday night (November 29), it's clear that BTS is making their trek to America count.

For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the group dove into "Mic Drop" to close out the show, as Billboard points out, then stuck around for a bonus off-air run of four more songs ("Go Go," "Save Me," "I Need U," and "Fire") in front of a live crowd.

BTS' latest release, Love Yourself: Her, dropped in September and featured the song "Best of Me," co-written with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

Their late-night TV adventures continue on Thursday when they stop by The Late Late Show to hang with James Corden.