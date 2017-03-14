Dipset Take Us Through The Day Dame Dash Allegedly Slapped Harvey Weinstein

Photo by Johnny Nunez

'He tried to tell Dame he didn't know what he was doing'

On November 21, The Diplomats reunited on stage at Spotify's Rap Caviar Live Showcase. It was on the heels of their much-discussed reunion track, "Once Upon a Time." The most infamous part of the new song comes when Cam'ron raps, "No disrespecting the ladies' word from my team / That's the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein / On the set of Paid in Full, y'all gave him hell about it / Some foul shit happened once, Capo tell 'em 'bout it."

In an interview with MTV News, Freekey Zekey reveals that he was on the set of Paid In Full when the alleged incident took place and explains in his words what happened.

"The motherfucker was talking stupid shit," said Freekey "and [Dame Dash] said, 'Stop talking the stupid shit,' and he said one more stupid shit and then he got slapped. The end."

When Juelz Santana asked for Freekey to clarify about "the stupid shit," Zekey continued.

[Weinstein] tried to tell Dame he didn't know what he was doing. He tried to tell Dame about a situation with Po and Rich. He was like, "Nah, I think we should do it in this form and fashion." He's like, "You wasn't even there." ... He tried to explain to Dame about what needed to be done between Rich and Po.

The "Rich and Po" Zeekey mentions are Richard "Rich" Porter and Alberto Geddis "Alpo" Martinez. The relationship between Porter and Martinez and how they navigated selling large quantities of drugs in the mid-1980s was the basis for the story of 2002's Paid In Full.

Later in the interview, Freekey also discussed how a young Juelz put the rest of Dipset on to Eminem.

"For instance, we were all in the car one day," said Freekey. "This guy, he put us on to Eminem. Juelz was like, 'Nah, I'm telling you, man, this white boy is fire.' Remember that day you was like, 'Nah, y'all gotta listen to Eminem?'"

