Logic Continues Being A Voice For The Underdog On Powerful New Song

Getty Images

Just one day removed from earning double Grammy nominations — for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his hit single “1-800-273-8255” — Logic has dropped more new music.

Bobby Tarantino’s latest is “Broken People,” a collaboration with British blues singer Rag‘n’Bone Man that appears on the soundtrack for the new Will Smith-starring Netflix film, Bright. On the introspective track, Rag‘n’Bone Man cuts through to listeners with a soulful, blues-fused chorus. Logic, meanwhile, continues being a voice for the underdog as he raps about overcoming the odds.

“Tell me that I won't ever be nothing, ain't that something? / I've risen from the bottom / I got 'em eyes on the prize and inside ‘em / Damn right I overcame, y'all know the name,” he nimbly spits, later giving a nod to “1-800” with the line, “I am too alive right now / I’m alive right now.”

The Bright soundtrack arrives on December 13 and also features contributions from Migos, Camila Cabello, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Portugal. The Man, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.